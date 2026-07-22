Hong Myung-bo, the former South Korea national football team head coach who left for the United States after the team's round-of-32 exit at the 2026 North and Central America World Cup, has returned to South Korea ahead of a National Assembly hearing.

Hong has returned to South Korea and is preparing to appear as a witness at a hearing of the National Assembly's Culture, Sports and Tourism Committee, Yonhap TV reported Wednesday.

Hong had departed for Los Angeles, where his family lives, on July 2.

After his departure drew criticism as a flight from accountability, he said he left out of concern for threats against his family and for their personal safety, and indicated he would attend the hearing.

Hong took charge of the national team in July 2024 but faced fierce criticism from the outset over questions about the legitimacy of the selection process.

South Korea was drawn into a group with the Czech Republic, Mexico and South Africa at the World Cup — widely regarded as a favorable draw — but managed only one win against two losses and failed to advance from the group stage.

Hong stepped down voluntarily, taking responsibility for the poor results with seven months remaining on his contract, but public criticism has not subsided.

The Assembly's Culture, Sports and Tourism Committee is set to hold a hearing on the Korea Football Association on July 30.

Fifteen people have been called as witnesses, including former Korea Football Association president Chung Mong-gyu and Hong. Eight others — including Park Ji-sung, co-chair of the K-Football Innovation Committee, and Korean Sport & Olympic Committee President Yoo Seung-min — have been asked to appear as reference witnesses.