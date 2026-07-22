Seongbuk-gu in Seoul has launched a resident preference survey to determine the names of new stations on the Dongbuk Line urban railway, which is set to open in 2027.

The district is collecting public input through Aug. 5 via the Seongbuk-gu website, where residents can weigh in on name candidates for four new stops.

The survey covers four stations — stops 105, 106, 108 and 109 — among the six Seongbuk-gu stops along the Dongbuk Line. The other two, Korea University Station (stop 104) and Mia Sageori Station (stop 107), connect to existing subway lines as transfer stations and are excluded from the naming process.

Seongbuk-gu gathered initial resident input through neighborhood community centers from June 10 to July 10. Based on those results, names that received strong support or were proposed above a certain threshold were shortlisted as candidates for this second round.

The candidates for each stop are: stop 105 — Jongam Yi Yuksa, Sungnyae Elementary School and Jongam; stop 106 — Jongam Sageori and Jongam Police Station; stop 108 — Hawolgok and Dongbanggogae; and stop 109 — Bukseoul Dream Forest and Jangwi New Town.

The survey runs Tuesday through Aug. 5 on the Seongbuk-gu website's public opinion board, and the results will be incorporated into the station naming proposal.

Seongbuk-gu plans to submit a naming proposal to the Seoul Metropolitan Government after review by the district's place-name committee. The names will then go through the Seoul Metropolitan Government's place-name committee, with all Dongbuk Line station names expected to be finalized by February 2027.

The Dongbuk Line is an urban railway connecting Wangsimni and Sanggye, with six stations planned in Seongbuk-gu. Once the line opens, it is expected to improve public transit access between the northern districts and the city center, ease congestion on existing urban rail lines, and enhance local transportation conditions overall.

"Station names are an important public asset that carry a region's history, culture and identity, so I hope many residents will take part in the survey and share their views," district mayor Lee Seung-ro said. "We will faithfully carry out the process so that a name truly representative of the community can be chosen, with resident input broadly reflected."