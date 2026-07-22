The Asan Nanum Foundation, led by chairperson Eom Yun-mi, held the Asan Youth-Preneur Demo Day — a showcase of entrepreneurship projects by young students — on Tuesday at COEX in Seoul.

The Asan Youth-Preneur Demo Day is an annual event where students who participated in the foundation's youth entrepreneurship education program present the team projects they carried out over a semester. This year's event drew more than 3,100 visitors, including students from elementary, middle and high schools across 85 schools nationwide, along with officials from education and government agencies and representatives from startups. It is the largest event of its kind run by a private organization in the field of entrepreneurship education.

In her welcoming remarks, foundation chairperson Eom said entrepreneurship "is not something learned from books, but something built up like a muscle — through thinking for yourself, trying together, learning from failure and trying again." She added that she hoped young participants would "use the experiences gained at the Asan Youth-Preneur Demo Day as a foundation and continue to make endless attempts going forward."