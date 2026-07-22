Han Byung-do, acting leader and floor leader of the Democratic Party of Korea, delivers opening remarks at a supreme council meeting held at the National Assembly in Yeouido, Seoul, on Wednesday morning.
jun@heraldcorp.com
by Im Se-jun
Published : July 22, 2026 - 12:37:21
Han Byung-do, acting leader and floor leader of the Democratic Party of Korea, delivers opening remarks at a supreme council meeting held at the National Assembly in Yeouido, Seoul, on Wednesday morning.
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