P.O. (Pyo Ji-hoon), a member of the idol group Block B and an actor, was involved in a traffic accident in Jeju.

According to the Jeju Western Police Station, P.O. was struck by a vehicle driven by a man identified only as A while crossing a street in Hallim-eup, Jeju, at around 9:56 p.m. Sunday.

He sustained injuries to his elbow and knee and was taken to a hospital. His condition is not believed to be serious.

The driver was found to have been neither under the influence of alcohol nor in violation of traffic signals.

Police are investigating the exact circumstances of the accident.