The Seoulju Fire Department in Ulsan is conducting on-site safety inspections of popular swimming areas through Thursday, covering the Cheolguso area in Sangbuk-myeon and the Seonbawi Bridge area in Beomeo-eup, Ulju-gun, as part of its summer water safety campaign.

The fire department is reinforcing safety at local swimming spots by deploying 243 volunteer firefighters at water recreation sites, inspecting aquatic safety facilities, and carrying out preventive patrols and safety measures to reduce drowning risks.

"Most water accidents during the vacation season stem from failure to follow safety rules and carelessness, so beachgoers and swimmers must take it upon themselves to observe safety guidelines," a Seoulju Fire Department official said.