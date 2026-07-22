GCCL, the global clinical trial specimen analysis arm of Green Cross Group, announced Wednesday it has signed an MOU with GemPharmatech, a global preclinical contract research organization, to cooperate on drug development services.

The signing ceremony, held Tuesday, was attended by GCCL CEO Cho Kwan-gu, GemPharmatech founder and Chairman Xiang Gao, and Brandy Wilkinson, head of GemPharmatech's North American subsidiary, along with other senior representatives from both companies. The two sides discussed ways to link their drug development services across preclinical and clinical trial stages and finalized plans for joint business development and marketing cooperation targeting global customers.

Under the agreement, GCCL's clinical-stage central lab, bioanalysis and specimen management capabilities will be combined with GemPharmatech's portfolio of preclinical in vivo efficacy testing, disease models and genetically engineered animal models. The two companies plan to build an integrated support framework that allows pharmaceutical and biotech firms to advance more efficiently and continuously from the preclinical proof-of-concept stage through clinical trial execution.

The two companies will pursue joint online and offline marketing and networking activities centered on Korea, the United States and China to raise global brand awareness. The US market will serve as a key hub, given its concentration of pharmaceutical and biotech innovation and strong demand for integrated services spanning preclinical through clinical development.

"This agreement is an important step toward expanding our global cooperation network and providing customers with more integrated development support services," Cho said. "By combining GemPharmatech's preclinical capabilities with GCCL's clinical specimen analysis expertise, we will help customers move efficiently from early research into clinical development."