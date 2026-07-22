Applications for newlywed housing deposit loan interest support program open July 27–Aug. 14

Uiwang city is accepting applications for its 2026 newlywed housing deposit loan interest support project from Monday through Aug. 14, aimed at helping newlywed couples without homes build financial independence.

The program covers 1.5 percent of the outstanding balance on a jeonse (long-term lease deposit) loan, with a maximum of 1.3 million won ($881) per year for up to five years. Even those who received support in previous years must reapply and go through the screening process annually.

To be eligible, couples must have registered their marriage between Jan. 1, 2019, and Dec. 31, 2025, and meet three conditions as of the program announcement date of July 15: they must have been registered residents of Uiwang for at least one month, have a household income at or below 180 percent of the 2026 median income, and be living in a Uiwang residence with an exclusive use area of no more than 85 square meters and a deposit of no more than 500 million won.

Applications can be submitted in person at a local community center or online through the Government24 website. After submission, applicants will undergo an eligibility review, including verification of home ownership status, and those selected will receive the support payment in September.

Details on required documents, selection priorities and other aspects of the program are available on the Uiwang city website's notice board, or by contacting the joint housing team at the city's architecture division.

"We will continue to advance a range of residential welfare projects so that newlywed couples can settle stably in the community," Mayor Kim Seong-je said.