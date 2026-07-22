Despite increased government spending to combat child abuse, the re-abuse rate has reached double the official target — a gap experts attribute to an overreliance on reactive measures rather than early prevention. Calls are growing for the government to concentrate fiscal resources at the prevention stage and strengthen socioeconomic support for high-risk and vulnerable families.

According to a report released Wednesday by the National Assembly Budget Office evaluating child abuse prevention and victim protection projects, the central government budget for child abuse prevention and victim protection grew 2.2-fold, from 26.7 billion won ($18.1 million) in 2020 to about 58.7 billion won in 2026.

Despite that fiscal expansion, the re-abuse rate stood at 15.9% in 2024 — more than double the 7.7% target set under the Second Basic Plan for Child Policy (2026–2030).

The report said that simply increasing fiscal outlays cannot guarantee policy effectiveness, adding that current spending is so heavily weighted toward reactive responses that preventive functions before abuse occurs are not working adequately.

More than 30 children die from abuse each year, with roughly 70% of those fatalities involving children aged 6 or under. About 83% of fatal abuse cases occur within the home, and because young children have limited ability to avoid danger or seek outside help, the report said early detection and intervention before a fatal outcome is urgently needed.

Emotional abuse in particular has surged — from 5,862 cases in 2018, representing 23.8% of all abuse, to 11,466 cases in 2024, accounting for 46.8%. The near-doubling of emotional abuse's share over seven years is partly attributed to a clearer legal definition and broader application of the category.

"Given that more than 80% of abusers are parents, what is needed goes beyond raising public awareness — it requires expanding tailored intervention programs targeting parents to identify high-risk households," the report said.

The UN Committee on the Rights of the Child identified several factors driving the rise in child abuse cases in 2024, including a passive, report-dependent detection system, fragmented institutional responses, a shortage of protective facilities and frontline workers, and inadequate protection for vulnerable groups such as children with disabilities.

To address these shortcomings, the report proposed five measures: restoring children to their original families and expanding alternative care systems; strengthening early detection and immediate protection for high-risk children; increasing the number of frontline specialists and improving their working conditions; building integrated governance across central, local and relevant agencies; and reinforcing national responsibility to close regional disparities.