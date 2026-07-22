'An important safety net that helps residents buy the medicine they need with peace of mind'

Dongducheon's public late-night pharmacy has drawn strong public response since the city launched the service to improve residents' access to medicine during nighttime hours and minimize gaps in healthcare coverage, the city announced Wednesday.

Since February last year, the city has designated Ondure Saengnyeon Pharmacy (37 Jeongjang-ro, Dongducheon) as its public late-night pharmacy, operating it year-round. The pharmacy provides medication sales and counseling services daily from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

A total of 4,529 residents used the pharmacy in the first half of this year, averaging 25 visitors per day. The service has contributed significantly to improving medicine access for residents who need it at night due to minor ailments or sudden symptoms.

Shin Ae-ran, head of the health administration division, said the public late-night pharmacy is "an important safety net that helps residents buy the medicine they need with peace of mind during nighttime hours," adding that the city would continue to do its best to operate and promote the service for residents' convenience.