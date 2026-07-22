Changwon National University has established a European office in Wroclaw, Poland, following the opening of its Asian office in Hanoi, Vietnam, as it moves to expand its industry-academia-research network across Europe.

According to the university, the European office began operations in May at 16 Legnicka Street in Wroclaw. A formal opening ceremony is planned for October at the site.

The office operates as a shared workspace on an annual budget of 18 million won ($12,200). The university said it chose this model to secure a practical European base quickly while keeping operating costs low.

Wroclaw is a major industrial city bordering Germany, the Czech Republic and Slovakia, and has drawn attention as a gateway for South Korean defense and manufacturing companies entering the European market.

Changwon National University plans to use the office as a base to identify joint research projects with leading European universities and research institutions, and to expand student and researcher exchanges as well as global industry-academia cooperation.

The university currently runs exchange programs with the Korea Military Academy of Poland, Wroclaw University of Science and Technology, Adam Mickiewicz University, the University of Silesia, Palacky University in the Czech Republic and the Slovak University of Technology. It plans to extend its cooperation to the three Baltic states — Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

The European office will also connect the university's major national projects — including the SMR² platform national research laboratory project and the Glocal University initiative — with European universities and research institutions.

The office aims to link the Changwon National Industrial Complex's AI, defense, small modular reactor and aerospace industries with European partners to identify opportunities for joint research and corporate collaboration.

Kim Tae-sik, head of international affairs at Changwon National University, said the European office is "a key hub for extending the university's research capabilities onto the international stage," adding that it would "expand world-class joint research and serve as a strategic bridge connecting regional industries with Europe."