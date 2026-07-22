Aseong Daiso announced Wednesday it will hold a diffuser collection sale to freshen indoor spaces during the rainy season. The event features more than 20 products, including diffusers from the Kundal, Alle and Cocodor brands.

Kundal is offering four varieties of its Rich Perfume Diffuser, each formulated with five plant-derived extracts. The lineup comes in four scents: sweet cherry, soft powder, love in ylang and pure soap.

Alle has organized its offerings by volume. The 200-milliliter Alle Rose Diffuser, which includes artificial rose-shaped sticks, is available in cotton and black cherry scents. The brand is also releasing a 500-milliliter diffuser in warm cotton, flower garden and sweet cherry, as well as a 50-milliliter version in cotton and lavender.

Cocodor is presenting diffusers made with a grain-fermented (corn) alcohol base in two sizes — 100 milliliters and 200 milliliters — across four scents: sweet cherry, soft musk, royal lavender and flower market.

The sale also includes an odor-eliminating diffuser line designed for specific spaces, with an aqua scent for bathrooms, a musk scent to reduce pet odors and a lemongrass scent for kitchens.

"We put together this collection to give customers an easy, affordable way to transform the mood of their space with a variety of brands," an Aseong Daiso official said.