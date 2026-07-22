The KLPGA and LPGA have agreed to grant 30 spots to KLPGA tour players at the BMW Ladies Championship starting next year, ending negotiations over the number of Korean players allowed to compete.

The two organizations issued a joint statement Wednesday saying they had decided to give 15 KLPGA tour players entry to the BMW Ladies Championship — held in South Korea — this year, rising to 30 in 2027. They also signed a memorandum of understanding to ensure the terms of the agreement are carried out through mutual cooperation.

Under the agreement, this year's tournament — a four-day event running from Oct. 22 in Haenam, South Jeolla Province — will feature 68 LPGA players, 15 KLPGA players and one invited player, with no cut. Because the number of KLPGA entrants falls short of 30, results posted by KLPGA players at this year's event will not count as official records under KLPGA regulations.

The 2027 edition will expand to 108 players — 74 from the LPGA, 30 from the KLPGA and four invited players — and will introduce a cut. Scores from the 2027 tournament will be recognized as official KLPGA records.

The KLPGA and LPGA said BMW Group Korea played a bridging role beyond its title sponsorship, helping both sides reach a constructive agreement. The two tours added that they would continue working closely together to ensure the successful staging of the BMW championship and to advance women's golf.