Shinsegae Duty Free will offer shopping credits to groups of two or more South Korean customers who visit its Myeong-dong store on the same departure date and flight, through Aug. 27.

The promotion is an additional event offered separately from the individual shopping benefits of the ongoing summer peak-season campaign. Participants can confirm their shared departure details at the customer service center on the 12th floor of the Myeong-dong store and receive the credits immediately for use on purchases. Credits are issued per person: up to 95,000 won ($64) for groups of two, up to 105,000 won for groups of three, and up to 120,000 won for groups of four or more — all redeemable exclusively at the Myeong-dong store.

Meanwhile, Shinsegae Duty Free is also running its summer campaign "Escape into Summer" through Aug. 27, featuring product discounts of up to 65 percent and a Guam family travel package giveaway.

"We will continue to expand experiences that enrich every step of our customers' travel preparations," a Shinsegae Duty Free official said.