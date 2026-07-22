Samsung Life Insurance announced Wednesday that it is running a "July Direct Insurance Event" for customers who sign up for protection or financial insurance products through Samsung Life Direct or Monimo, Samsung Financial Group's integrated platform, this month.

The event is open to new customers who enroll in eligible insurance products through Samsung Life Direct. It runs through July 31, and customers who complete three premium payments and maintain their policies in good standing will receive prizes by the end of October.

For protection products, customers receive between 10,000 won ($7) and 20,000 won in Naver Pay points depending on their premium tier. Eligible products include the Samsung Pack national health insurance (comprehensive, cancer-brain-heart and brain-heart packages), Samsung Internet term life insurance, Samsung Internet (non-)renewable cancer insurance, Samsung Internet (light simplified) hospitalization health insurance, Samsung Internet (new simplified) cancer treatment insurance, Samsung Internet dental insurance and Samsung Internet (new simplified) brain-heart health insurance.

A parallel event covers financial products. New customers signing up for the Samsung Refundable Pension Savings Insurance or the Samsung Internet NEW Pension Insurance with a monthly premium of at least 250,000 won receive 30,000 won in Naver Pay points per product. Customers who enroll in the Samsung Immediate Pension Insurance with a lump-sum premium of at least 50 million won also receive 30,000 won in Naver Pay points. New customers of Ttabagttak Pension Insurance — a Monimo-exclusive product — who pay a monthly premium of at least 100,000 won receive 30,000 won in Monimoney.

"The direct channel is seeing growing use because customers can choose the coverage they need and sign up quickly on their own," a Samsung Life Insurance official said. "We plan to keep expanding tangible benefits alongside a simple enrollment experience."

Meanwhile, Samsung Life Insurance is this year pursuing a "life-care integrated financial platform" strategy that goes beyond insurance, with AI-based platforms and digital channels as its core growth drivers.