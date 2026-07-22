Incheon's Namdong-gu won the grand prize in the basic local government category at the Ministry of Health and Welfare's 2026 Comprehensive Evaluation of Senior Employment and Social Activity Support Projects.

The district took the grand prize in 2023 and 2024, the excellence award in 2025, and the grand prize again this year — earning recognition for four consecutive years as a top-performing local government in senior employment nationwide.

Three affiliated organizations — the Namdong Senior Human Resources Development Center, the Namdong Senior Club, and the Korea Senior Citizens Association's Incheon Namdong-gu chapter — were also named outstanding implementing agencies, securing a combined incentive of 35 million won ($23,700).

The funds will be used to improve working conditions for participating seniors, develop new projects and strengthen staff capabilities.

This year, Namdong-gu has committed 36.8 billion won to the program, providing diverse employment opportunities to 7,857 seniors through four implementing agencies.

District chief Lee Byeong-rae said the achievement reflected the combined efforts of seniors and staff at the implementing agencies, and pledged to keep expanding tailored job opportunities suited to seniors' experience and health while ensuring safe working environments.