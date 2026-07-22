Hy Central Research Institute announced Wednesday it had been named the top-rated corporate research institute in the Ministry of Science and ICT's first-half 2026 evaluation of outstanding corporate research institutes.

The ministry's outstanding corporate research institute program selects and supports companies with strong technology innovation capabilities and R&D achievements. A total of 27 institutes were designated in this round, each for a three-year term.

Hy Central Research Institute earned the top distinction for building an end-to-end R&D system spanning ingredient discovery, human application trials and product commercialization.

The institute has also built a substantial research track record. Through R&D focused on probiotics and natural ingredient-based materials, it has secured six individually recognized functional ingredients, along with 126 registered patents and 122 SCI-level papers. It has also listed five ingredients with the US Food and Drug Administration as novel dietary ingredients, including two body-fat-reducing compound strains and others targeting skin health and anti-inflammation.

The institute is also expanding its B2B business. Last year's ingredient sales reached 15 billion won ($10.2 million), up 27 percent from the previous year. "We will focus on developing functional ingredients that meet global standards and contribute to improving public health," said Lee Jae-hwan, director of Hy Central Research Institute.