McDonald's Korea will add a new snack to its permanent menu Thursday as part of its "Taste of Korea" project — the Hongcheon Woori Rice Chip, made with rice grown in Hongcheon, Gangwon Province.

The Hongcheon Woori Rice Chip is a light, nutty snack with a crispy texture. Made from a blend of white and brown rice, each piece is sized for a single bite. The new product can be ordered on its own or as a side with burger combo meals, Happy Meals or McMorning sets.

McDonald's Korea has been running the "Taste of Korea" project since 2021, releasing menu items that draw on regional specialties from across the country — including garlic from Changnyeong, green pork from Boseong, green onions from Jindo, chili peppers from Jinju, sweet potatoes from Iksan and waxy corn from Chungju. The Hongcheon Woori Rice Chip marks the project's first expansion into the snack category.

"We hope this will also help boost consumption of agricultural products from Hongcheon, our partner region, and contribute to the vitality of the local economy," a company official said.