"Agent Kim Reactivated," the SBS drama series starring So Ji-sub, has topped Netflix's global non-English TV show chart for three consecutive weeks.

According to Netflix's official Top 10 website, the series logged 8.2 million views from July 13 to 19, claiming the No. 1 spot in the global Top 10 non-English TV category.

The show follows the world's most ordinary father who transforms into "the world's most dangerous man" to rescue his only daughter. Its blend of paternal love and high-octane action has resonated with audiences in South Korea and abroad.

Based on a webtoon of the same name, the series draws viewers in with sharply defined characters, a fast-moving plot and So's commanding performance in the lead role. It has held the No. 1 ranking for three straight weeks despite a steady stream of new titles entering the chart.

"Dongung," which blends action, occult and fantasy elements, follows Gucheon, a man with the ability to cross into the spirit world, and Saenggang, a court lady harboring a secret, as they are summoned by the king to unravel a curse haunting the East Palace. The series stars Nam Joo-hyuk, Noh Yoon-seo and Jo Seung-woo.

Also on the chart, the JTBC drama series "Apartment" starring Ji Sung came in at No. 5 with 3.3 million views, while the Netflix series "Teach You a Lesson" starring Kim Mu-yeol ranked sixth with 2.9 million views. "Oссакhan Yeonae," led by Park Eun-bin and Yang Se-jong, also made the list at No. 8 with 1.7 million views.