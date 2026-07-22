Cadillac and GMC have opened a pop-up showroom in Cheongju targeting customers in the Chungcheong region, as the brands look to build local touchpoints on top of their existing network anchored in Seoul, Busan and Incheon.

The brands officially opened the Cheongju pop-up showroom Monday at 2 Sunhwan-ro in Seowon-gu, Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province, announcing the launch Wednesday.

The showroom was set up to meet premium vehicle demand in the central region, including North Chungcheong Province and Sejong. Cheongju is regarded as a key economic hub in central Korea, driven largely by its semiconductor industry. Cadillac and GMC plan to use the location as a base to improve accessibility for Chungcheong-area customers, gauge market response and identify potential buyers.

The automotive industry has seen a growing number of flexible customer touchpoints beyond conventional showrooms, including pop-up spaces and experiential exhibition venues. While the in-person experience of viewing and consulting on a vehicle remains important, brands have found it difficult to address regional demand with large flagship showrooms alone.

The Cheongju location operates as a pop-up rather than a permanent showroom, allowing customers to visit without pressure, browse Cadillac and GMC's key premium models and receive vehicle consultations.

TS Auto, an official Cadillac and GMC agent, will operate the showroom. The regional dealer has partnered with the two brands for eight years, starting in Cheonan, South Chungcheong Province, in 2018.

Cadillac and GMC said they will deliver premium brand service to local customers by drawing on TS Auto's sales experience and customer service expertise built up in the Chungcheong market.

The brands have been expanding their domestic showroom network this year, opening permanent locations in Seoul's Songpa district, followed by Busan and Incheon. The Cheongju pop-up is a separate effort to gauge regional demand and diversify customer touchpoints beyond those major flagship expansions.

Cadillac has built an American luxury image in South Korea centered on its full-size SUV, the Escalade. GMC, a brand specializing in SUVs and pickup trucks, targets domestic demand for premium SUVs and pickups.