The Korea Ladies Professional Golf Association and the LPGA Tour have agreed to increase the number of KLPGA tour players competing in the BMW Ladies Championship — set to be held in Haenam, South Jeolla Province, this October — to 30 starting in 2027.

The two tours announced Wednesday that the KLPGA quota for the BMW Ladies Championship would rise to 15 players in 2026 and then to 30 from 2027. They also signed an MOU to ensure the agreement is carried out, pledging mutual cooperation in its implementation.

Under the final agreement, the 2026 BMW Ladies Championship will feature a field of 84 players — 68 from the LPGA, 15 from the KLPGA and one invitee. From 2027, the tournament will expand to a full field of 108 players and introduce a cut, with the field comprising 74 LPGA players, 30 KLPGA players and four invitees.

Title sponsor BMW Group Korea played a central role in bringing the agreement together, acting as a bridge between the two tours and facilitating the close coordination that made a constructive deal possible.

The two associations, which have engaged in wide-ranging discussions grounded in mutual respect and trust, said they would continue to work closely together toward the successful staging of the BMW Ladies Championship and the broader development of women's golf.