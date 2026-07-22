Ulsan city is rolling out its 2026 dietary education support project with a budget of 226 million won ($153,000), aimed at boosting consumption of locally grown produce and spreading a culture of healthy eating.

The project is built around the three core values of dietary education — environment, health and consideration — and offers life-stage tailored programs for a wide range of participants, from infants and students to the general public and vulnerable groups.

Educators visit applying organizations 50 to 60 times a month, delivering hands-on programs that combine theory lessons, taste experiences, cooking practice and activities centered on local food and traditional food culture.

Tailored programs targeting elderly people living alone and single-person households will also be offered, covering topics such as food storage, balanced meal planning and preparing a healthy meal using locally grown ingredients.

Residents who wish to take part can register through the Dietary Education Ulsan Network at 052-211-1395. The network was established to promote public health through sound dietary habits, protect the natural ecosystem, and support the agriculture and fisheries sectors and rural and coastal communities.

A city official encouraged residents to participate, saying the program "benefits individual health while also helping to invigorate consumption of local agricultural products."