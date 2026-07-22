Nam-gu in Ulsan signed MOUs with eight hospitals Tuesday to strengthen medical and care support for discharged patients under a community linkage project.

The signing brought in Joeun Samjeong Hospital, Good Morning Hospital, Uldeul Hospital, Ulsan Yonsei Hospital, Ulsan 365 Rehabilitation Medicine Hospital, Chambarun Hospital, Dongcheon Donggang Hospital and Ulsan Elijah Hospital as new partners. They join seven existing participants — Ulsan University Hospital, Donggang Hospital, Ulsan Hospital, Jungang Hospital, Ulsan Jeil Hospital, The Prau Hospital and Haibon Hospital — bringing the total number of participating institutions to 15.

Patients discharged after treatment for fractures, cerebral infarction, dementia or severe chronic conditions will now be able to receive tailored integrated care services through these institutions, covering household assistance, meal support, hospital accompaniment, home medical visits and residential environment improvements.

"We will continue to strengthen the integrated care system by working with local medical institutions so that residents who have been left out of medical support can also receive assistance," a Nam-gu district official said.