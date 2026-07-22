A heartwarming story has emerged about actor Ko So-young, who not only cared for a close friend during a hospital stay after leg surgery but also helped her use a bedpan.

A video titled "Ko So-young's day of freedom thanks to Park Hyo-shin" was posted Tuesday to Ko's YouTube channel.

In the video, Ko dined with Jung Hye-kyung, a first-generation stylist and friend of 30 years, along with another friend she has known for a decade.

Jung said she had been deeply moved by Ko's care. "In 2021, I injured my leg and had surgery, and Ko So-young nursed me — she even helped me with the bedpan," she said.

Jung recalled that hospital staff were stunned. "Even the nurses were surprised and said, 'Ko So-young is the caregiver,'" she said.

Ko brushed it off, saying, "I was happy to do it. I never thought it was hard at all." Jung pushed back: "It's not easy. She has children and a husband," she said, expressing her gratitude once more.

Ko deflected with a joke. "I needed someone to gossip with, but you were stuck in the hospital, so I just told you to listen," she said.

The decade-long friend also revealed that Ko had given her orthodontic treatment as a birthday gift.

"She said, 'You'd look prettier with braces,' and then did something even my own mother never did for me," the friend said. "Whenever I tell people this story, they're incredibly envious." When others reacted that the gesture was all the more touching for being something truly needed rather than a generic gift, Ko simply said, "Isn't it better to give someone what they actually need?"