Monthly purchase limit for Hwasun Love gift vouchers cut from 500,000 won ($203) to 300,000 won

Hwasun-gun in South Jeolla Province said Tuesday it will adjust purchase limits for Hwasun Love gift vouchers starting in August to extend discount benefits to more residents.

The county will lower the individual monthly purchase cap from 500,000 won ($203) to 300,000 won, and reduce the maximum holding limit from 700,000 won to 500,000 won.

To accommodate elderly residents and others with limited digital access, the county will expand paper voucher issuance from 1 billion won to 1.5 billion won, while cutting mobile voucher issuance from 3 billion won to 2.5 billion won.

Both paper and mobile Hwasun Love gift vouchers carry a 10 percent upfront discount, and mobile voucher users receive an additional 2 percent cashback on each transaction.