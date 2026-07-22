Dongwon F&B announced Wednesday that it has co-produced a multilingual video series with Korean cultural promoter Professor Seo Kyung-duk to raise global awareness of the value of gim.

The series consists of three episodes — a history episode, a culture episode and a global episode — to be released in sequence. The first, themed "The history of gim, and why the world seeks it out," traces gim's origins from the Silla period and explains how it came to take its familiar thin, rectangular form. The episode also highlights gim's nutritional value and its journey to becoming a globally recognized K-food. Broadcaster Moon Se-yun serves as narrator.

The project marks the first activity of a global hansik campaign that Dongwon F&B and Professor Seo are running together. "As Korean food gains wider recognition around the world, I wanted to properly introduce the history of gim to a global audience," Seo said.

Meanwhile, Yangban — Dongwon F&B's home meal replacement brand built around the concept of "the original taste of hansik" — offers a range of convenient Korean food products. Its Yangban Gim line, the top-selling seasoned gim brand in South Korea, is exported to more than 30 countries including the United States, Japan and Thailand.