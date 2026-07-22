The NH Agricultural Cooperative's South Jeolla Province headquarters held a training session Tuesday to reaffirm its second-half mutual finance business goals and strengthen non-interest income management capabilities.

According to a South Jeolla NH Agricultural Cooperative official, the session took place Tuesday at the main auditorium of the South Jeolla headquarters, targeting credit managers at agricultural and livestock cooperatives in the region. The program covered credit card performance evaluation, sales techniques and tailored product introductions, strategies for boosting non-interest income, and life insurance initiatives aimed at addressing declining insurance profitability.

Participants pledged to revitalize operations through enhanced mutual finance capabilities and to commit fully to the "Nongsim Cheonsim Movement," an initiative to build an agricultural sector and rural communities where farmers are respected and all citizens can thrive.

"South Jeolla NH Agricultural Cooperative will do its utmost to build inclusive finance that contributes to farmers and local communities," said Lee Gwang-il, head of the South Jeolla headquarters.