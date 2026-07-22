Asia's cruise industry is gathering in Jeju to discuss expanding cooperation and mapping out growth strategies, as the South Korean government moves to promote domestic ports of call to global cruise lines and travel agencies in a bid to attract more cruise tourists.

The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries announced Wednesday that it will co-host the 13th Jeju International Cruise Forum with Jeju Special Self-Governing Province from Thursday through Saturday in Jeju.

This year's forum will be held under the theme "Asian Cruise 4.0: Beyond Boundaries, United as One," with five sessions focusing on the strategies and cooperation frameworks of international cruise lines and the growth strategies of major Asian ports of call.

Representatives from global cruise lines including Royal Caribbean, MSC Cruises and Star Dream Cruises are expected to attend, sharing the latest industry trends and discussing avenues for cooperation.

During the event, more than 80 business consultations will be arranged among cruise lines, travel agencies and port-of-call representatives. A port sales session will also be held to introduce South Korea's ports and tourism resources to overseas cruise industry players.

The Jeju International Cruise Forum, launched in 2013, has established itself as a leading Asian cruise industry event where stakeholders share trends and explore opportunities for collaboration.

"We hope this forum will serve as a meaningful milestone for cooperation in Asia's cruise industry," said Nam Jae-heon, vice minister of oceans and fisheries. "We will actively promote the appeal of South Korea's ports of call to cruise industry players from around the world."