The Mercedes-Benz CSR Committee has donated electric SUVs to fire departments across South Korea, extending its vehicle support program — previously focused on social welfare organizations — into the public safety sector.

The committee held a vehicle donation ceremony Tuesday at the Gyeonggi Province Fire and Disaster Headquarters, presenting five units of the electric SUV EQB 300 4MATIC to five fire agencies nationwide, it announced Wednesday.

The vehicles will be deployed to fire headquarters and fire stations in Gyeonggi Province, North Chungcheong Province, Yongin, Ulsan and Gwangju. Each agency plans to use them for fire and disaster response operations.

Recipients were selected based on a comprehensive review of factors including disaster frequency, regional characteristics, mission requirements and the need for rapid emergency deployment. As disaster types multiply and on-scene response speed grows more critical, demand for vehicles that support field mobility and equipment operations has also increased.

The EQB is a compact electric SUV seating up to five passengers, with cargo space suited to a range of disaster response tasks. The committee is also providing identification markings, radios and warning lights so the vehicles can be deployed immediately.

Shirin Emira, chairwoman of the Mercedes-Benz CSR Committee, said she wished to express "deep respect and gratitude to the firefighters who dedicate themselves on the front lines to protect the lives and safety of the public." She added that "Mercedes-Benz Korea will continue its efforts as a responsible corporate citizen to contribute to building a safer future for Korean society."

The committee has run its vehicle support program since 2016. Including this latest donation, it has delivered a total of 79 vehicles to social welfare organizations and public institutions in need of transportation.

The committee has donated vehicles over the years to expand mobility access in local communities and support public-interest activities. This initiative marks the first time the program has extended to public safety organizations such as fire departments.