FedEx has created a new unit dedicated to transporting healthcare cargo, including pharmaceuticals, medical devices and biopharmaceuticals. The move aims to expand its business amid growing demand for medical logistics requiring precise temperature and time management.

FedEx Corporation announced Wednesday the launch of FedEx Life Sciences, a division dedicated to healthcare and life sciences logistics.

The new unit will specialize in handling cargo with stringent transport requirements, including pharmaceuticals, medical devices, biopharmaceuticals and clinical trial materials. It combines dedicated healthcare personnel and monitoring technology with FedEx's global logistics network to support pharmaceutical companies, medical device manufacturers and customers involved in clinical trials.

Healthcare logistics has increasingly demanded precision management beyond standard delivery. As temperature-sensitive therapeutics and clinical trial supplies grow in volume and regulations vary by country, visibility and reliability throughout the transport process have emerged as key competitive factors.

Alongside the launch, FedEx appointed Nick Zenari as president of its healthcare and life sciences division. Zenari joined FedEx in 1992 and has worked there for more than 30 years. He has handled strategic sales and supply chain solutions for customers in global healthcare, aerospace and advanced technology, and has led the healthcare business unit since 2024.

Brie Carere, FedEx executive vice president and chief customer officer, said healthcare cargo is directly tied to patients' lives and therefore requires a more precise and specialized transport system than general logistics. "FedEx Life Sciences will combine our global network and advanced monitoring technology to ensure pharmaceuticals, medical devices and other critical cargo are delivered quickly and safely," she said.

FedEx has continued to invest in healthcare logistics infrastructure and technology. Last year, it received the CEIV Pharma corporate certification from the International Air Transport Association, the quality standard for pharmaceutical air transport. The certification recognized the company's quality management capabilities for ground handling at air hubs and ramps.

FedEx also recently appointed a vice president of quality, healthcare and life sciences to oversee its global quality management system. The appointment is intended to align transport quality with the standards required by pharmaceutical companies and medical device manufacturers.

FedEx currently operates six life sciences centers worldwide. It has also opened a direct route connecting Indianapolis and Dublin, Ireland, strengthening connectivity between major pharmaceutical production hubs.

Transport management will draw on FedEx Surround, a machine learning-based monitoring service. The service tracks the movement of key shipments and helps identify potential disruptions before they occur. It has broad applications for healthcare cargo where time and temperature management are critical.

"Healthcare supply chains are growing more complex, but they ultimately touch people's lives directly," said Nick Zenari, president of FedEx's healthcare and life sciences division. "FedEx Life Sciences will leverage our dedicated expert team and global network to give customers greater confidence in shipping critical healthcare cargo."