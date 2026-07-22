Jejuair is stepping up service improvements driven by customer feedback, going beyond its consumer-centered management certification to hold regular executive-level meetings that review passenger complaints and translate them into concrete changes.

The airline said Wednesday it runs a monthly "customer experience improvement committee" that brings together senior management. Excluding routine inquiries, the committee reviews more than 3,000 customer opinions a year to identify areas for improvement.

The process has already produced several changes: designated in-cabin seats for pets, advance notification to nearby passengers when an animal is on board, a duplicate booking prevention system, and a streamlined mobile check-in process for customers using identity-based discount fares. The fixes focused on recurring pain points reported during the boarding process.

Across the airline industry, managing the customer experience has become as important as competing on fares. Demand for more tailored services has grown throughout the travel journey — from mobile booking and self check-in to pet-friendly travel and mobility assistance for passengers with disabilities.

Jejuair has also broadened its customer service channels. Since 2024, the airline has operated a generative AI chatbot called HI JECO, which provides around-the-clock support in 198 languages. Starting in April, it also launched a waitlist service that lets passengers queue for a seat when their preferred flight is fully booked.

Services for families have been strengthened as well. The airline's website now features a dedicated family travel page that consolidates all relevant information in one place. Jejuair also offers free stroller check-in and an unaccompanied minor care service for children traveling without a guardian.

Support for passengers with reduced mobility is expanding too. Jejuair introduced a lift car in 2024 to help passengers board aircraft safely, and has prioritized jet bridge access — pushing the jet bridge usage rate from 81 percent in 2023 to 83 percent in 2024 and 87 percent in 2025.

Additional accessibility features include kiosks for visually impaired passengers, wheelchair request and transfer services, and in-flight sign language interpretation, all aimed at making air travel more convenient for passengers with disabilities.

Customer satisfaction indicators are also improving. The number of compliments received through Jejuair's website and customer center exceeded 1,000 in both 2024 and 2025. Building on that, the airline held an awards ceremony last month to recognize outstanding employees under its consumer-centered management program.

Jejuair received its consumer-centered management certification in 2023 and has since been refining its customer feedback-based service improvement framework. The certification evaluates whether a company manages and improves its products and services from the consumer's perspective.

"Sustainable growth for an airline requires differentiated customer-centered management," a Jejuair official said. "We see the certification not as a finish line but as a starting point, and we will keep listening closely to our customers' valuable voices and working to deliver meaningful service improvements."