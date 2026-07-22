The mystery soldier who rescued a middle school student swept away by waves and then quietly disappeared has been identified as an active-duty serviceman.

Maritime police plan to present him with a commendation.

The Sokcho Maritime Police Station announced Wednesday that it will present a citation to Staff Sgt. Ko Yeong-u of the 22nd Infantry Division's Geumgangsan Brigade. Ko rescued a 13-year-old boy, identified only as A, on Sunday at a beach near the Geojin-11ri breakwater in Goseong-gun after the boy was swept out to sea.

The boy's parents had posted an appeal on an online community forum seeking the man who saved their son so they could thank him.

"We had called 119 and were standing there helplessly when he appeared like lightning, grabbed a tube and rescued our child, then vanished like the wind," the parents said. "As time passes, we keep realizing just how significant his brave act truly was."

"All the big and small worries of life suddenly meant nothing," they said. "When our child came back out of the water, nothing else mattered. We are sincerely grateful."

The incident occurred at an undesignated beach with no lifeguards on duty. A heavy rain advisory was also in effect at the time, making the situation potentially life-threatening. The boy had been swimming with his family when strong waves and currents carried him away from shore. Ko witnessed the incident, jumped into the water without hesitation and used a flotation tube to pull the boy to safety.

The Sokcho Maritime Police Station decided to award Ko a commendation on Friday, recognizing his swift judgment and courageous action in saving a life while disregarding his own safety.

"We are deeply grateful for the courage and dedication of the soldier who risked his own safety to save a life," said Lee Woo-su, chief of the Sokcho Maritime Police Station. "This case shows how important it is for each of us to look out for one another and act for the safety of our community."