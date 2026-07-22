Financial cooperation framework to support university operations Enhanced banking services for students and faculty Tailored financial products for the next generation

Shinhan Bank announced Wednesday it has signed a mutual development MOU with the University of Seoul.

The signing ceremony took place at the University of Seoul in Dongdaemun-gu on Tuesday, with Shinhan Bank President Jeong Sang-hyeok and University of Seoul President Won Yong-geol attending alongside senior officials from both institutions.

Building on the treasury agreement, Shinhan Bank plans to provide financial services for university operations and expand banking support for students and faculty.

The bank will provide financial services for day-to-day university operations and support the issuance of student ID cards with integrated debit card functions. It also plans to expand the range of financial services and benefits available to students and faculty.

Drawing on its public finance expertise as the treasury bank of the Seoul Metropolitan Government, Shinhan Bank will support the University of Seoul across education, research and administration, and continue to provide convenient banking services to all members of the university community.

"We are deeply honored to begin this meaningful partnership with the University of Seoul," Jeong said. "As the treasury bank of the Seoul Metropolitan Government, we will do our utmost not only to provide easier and more convenient financial services to every member of the university community, but also to be the best partner in helping the University of Seoul grow into a world-class institution alongside the city of Seoul."