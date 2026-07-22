Donald Trump is reportedly considering pushing FIFA President Gianni Infantino to become the next UN secretary-general, according to a new report.

The New York Post reported Tuesday, citing sources close to the president, that Trump views Infantino as the right person to succeed Secretary-General António Guterres.

Infantino, who was born in Switzerland, grew close to Trump while preparing for this year's World Cup, actively involving the president in various events. In December last year, FIFA awarded Trump its inaugural peace prize.

Guterres, who is Portuguese, is set to step down at the end of December. His successor is expected to be chosen before the end of this year. To become secretary-general, a candidate must secure the backing of the UN Security Council — which has 15 members — and then win approval from the General Assembly. The five permanent members of the Security Council each hold veto power.

Among those mentioned as potential candidates, former Chilean President Michelle Bachelet could face US opposition due to her socialist leanings, while International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi of Argentina could prove uncomfortable for Britain given the dispute over the Falkland Islands.

Paolo Zampolli, the US special representative for global partnerships, told the New York Post that "only President Trump could come up with such a genius idea," describing Infantino as "someone loved by everyone."

Trump has long expressed frustration with the UN over what he sees as its passive role in mediating major international conflicts. Since returning to the White House last year, he has sharply cut US contributions to the organization and withdrawn from a series of affiliated bodies, including WHO, UNESCO and the UN Human Rights Council.

Meanwhile, Infantino has declared his intention to seek re-election as FIFA president, with the election process set for March next year. Infantino has not commented publicly on the prospect of becoming UN secretary-general.