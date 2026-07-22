LS Marine Solution said Wednesday it has expanded the loading capacity of its submarine cable-laying vessel GL2030 from 4,000 tons to 7,000 tons, significantly boosting its installation capabilities.

The GL2030 is optimized for shallow coastal waters and, alongside LS Marine Solution's next-generation 13,000-ton cable-laying vessel currently under development, is designed to handle long-distance, large-capacity projects. The upgrade enables the GL2030 to carry out continuous installation over distances exceeding 100 kilometers, reducing the number of port calls and cutting construction time and costs. The company expects the improvement to sharply raise efficiency on large-scale offshore wind and HVDC projects.

LS Marine Solution said the upgrade is part of a proactive strategy to meet rapidly growing demand for submarine power infrastructure. The government recently announced plans to tender 55 GW of offshore wind capacity by 2035 and has begun pushing ahead with a West Coast HVDC energy highway project. The spread of AI data centers is also driving increased activity in building submarine communications networks between countries.

"We will expand our participation in key national power grid projects such as the West Coast HVDC energy highway, and move in earnest into global markets including the United States and Europe, leveraging LS Cable & System's US submarine cable production base, LS Greenlink," a company official said.