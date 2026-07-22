Pulmuone Technology Institute, the food company's R&D center, announced Wednesday that it received a deputy prime minister commendation at the Ministry of Science and ICT's "2026 First-Half Outstanding Corporate Research Institute Certificate Ceremony."

The commendation is a government award presented to six institutes the Ministry of Science and ICT designated as outstanding corporate research labs in 2025, recognizing their contributions to research and development and the advancement of national industrial technology. The ceremony, held Tuesday at Samjeong Hotel in Gangnam-gu, Seoul, included the presentation of outstanding corporate research institute designation plaques alongside the deputy prime minister commendations.

Pulmuone Technology Institute last year became the first institute in the domestic food industry to be named an outstanding corporate research lab and has now added the deputy prime minister commendation. The institute has been expanding its research into future food fields, including plant-based protein materials and processing technology, fermentation and microbiology, land-based seaweed farming, cell cultivation and AI-driven food development.

"This deputy prime minister commendation is a result of the government again recognizing Pulmuone Technology Institute's R&D capabilities and the technological expertise we have built up over the years," said Kim Tae-seok, head of Pulmuone Technology Institute. "We will continue to secure core technologies and strengthen our R&D capabilities to pursue food research at a global level."