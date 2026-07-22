Meta, EssilorLuxottica-developed AI glasses arrive in Korea Starting at 690,000 won; voice-based AI features included Carrier installment discounts bring monthly cost to 3,000-won range

Meta's AI glasses have arrived in South Korea. The country's three major mobile carriers — SK Telecom, KT Corp and LG Uplus — are officially launching the Ray-Ban Meta second generation.

The three carriers announced Wednesday they would begin selling the Ray-Ban Meta second generation, an AI glasses device co-developed by Meta and EssilorLuxottica. Each carrier said it would offer various benefits to help customers access the AI wearable at an affordable price.

The Ray-Ban Meta combines voice and camera functions built into a glasses-style device with Meta AI, Meta's conversational AI assistant. Pricing starts at 690,000 won ($466) for the standard model and 740,000 won (tax included) for the polarized lens version.

Monthly cost as low as 3,000 won — carriers offer installment discounts. All three carriers plan to discount monthly installment payments on the Ray-Ban Meta for customers on their smartphone rate plans, along with other benefits.

SK Telecom began sales Wednesday through its official online store, T Direct Shop, and six T World retail locations in Seoul and Gyeonggi Province. The six stores are at Jamsil Lotte, Daechi, IFC, Suwon Starfield, Euljiro and Hwajeongyeok. Each physical location will also operate a demonstration space where customers can try on and experience the product.

SK Telecom customers on the Best 109, Best Pro or Best Max rate plans who choose the smart device installment discount can receive a monthly discount of up to 12,000 to 24,000 won over 24 or 36 months.

SK Telecom said it is also exploring specialized services that combine the voice and camera-based interface of the AI glasses with its own AI services, including its "A." assistant.

KT Corp will sell the Ray-Ban Meta through its official online store, KT Direct Shop, offering a 10 percent discount to KT membership customers. Customers who select the "Yogo 69 rate plan Device Type B" on KT Direct Shop can use the product for around 16,000 won per month (tax included) on a 24-month installment basis.

Starting Aug. 3, KT will expand sales to general dealerships nationwide. The carrier also plans to operate experience zones at 11 stores across the country, including locations at Gwanghwamun Onmaji and Gangnam Avenue. Customers using the device alongside a smartphone can purchase the Ray-Ban Meta through the "Choice Double Device" rate plan at general dealerships for around 7,000 won per month (tax included, based on a maximum 36-month installment).

LG Uplus plans to ease upfront costs for customers through its Mania Device benefit. The benefit is offered on a 36-month installment basis, with device discounts applied on a tiered basis depending on the rate plan.

On standard rate plans, customers can receive a discount of up to about 51 percent, bringing the monthly cost to around 9,357 won, while the polarized lens model is eligible for a discount of up to about 48 percent. Customers on premium rate plans (such as the 69 and 65 plans) can access a discount of up to about 80 percent, reducing the monthly cost to around 3,857 won, while the polarized lens model qualifies for a discount of up to about 75 percent.

Shinsegae I&C Technology is also joining the sales effort. As the authorized distributor of Meta's device lineup in South Korea, the company said it will begin distributing the Ray-Ban Meta and the Oakley Meta domestically Wednesday. The Oakley Meta is priced at 900,000 won.

Shinsegae I&C Technology said it will supply the products through domestic online and offline channels, excluding Ray-Ban and Oakley's own sales channels. The glasses will be available at Electro Mart locations inside E-mart stores nationwide, as well as at Lotte Himart and SSG.com.

Meta AI responds to voice commands for everything from photos to translation — and now supports Korean. The Ray-Ban Meta's defining feature is its ability to deliver a wide range of functions — from taking photos and videos to real-time AI translation — based on the user's voice. When a user wearing the glasses calls out "Hey Meta" and asks a question or issues a shooting command, the AI recognizes the request and either provides a tailored response or carries out the instruction.

A standout feature is real-time translation, which renders foreign-language speech into the user's native tongue. The glasses support real-time translation for English, French, Italian, Spanish and German, enabling smooth communication between speakers of different languages. Korean-language support has recently been added.

The Ray-Ban Meta is also equipped with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, enabling first-person-perspective, high-resolution photos and 3K Ultra HD video. Photos and videos can be captured via voice command or by pressing a button on the side of the frame.

The glasses feature five microphones and open-ear speakers that do not block the ear canal, allowing users to take calls, listen to music and access AI services without fully shutting out ambient sound.

Weighing about 50 grams — comparable to ordinary eyeglasses, which typically weigh 15 to 40 grams — the device carries an IPX4 durability rating, offering splash resistance against light rain, snow and sweat. A single charge provides up to eight hours of use, and when paired with the charging case, battery life extends to a maximum of 48 hours. The device also comes with 32 gigabytes of built-in memory, capable of storing more than 1,000 photos and over 100 videos.