The "2026 Starry Sea Busan Night Festa," a citywide nighttime tourism event featuring a range of evening programs across Busan, will launch Saturday and run through the end of the year.

Busan City and the Busan Tourism Organization said Wednesday the Starry Sea Busan Night Festa is the city's flagship nighttime tourism brand, selected under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism's program to develop specialized nighttime tourism cities. The festival showcases Busan's distinct after-dark appeal to residents and domestic and international tourists through locally themed content and hands-on experiences.

This year, organizers will debut a new standing performance series centered on the old downtown area — "Balcony Music Show & Street Festa." Building on that launch, additional programs including a night walk, a night music "campnic" (a camping-picnic hybrid) and a night market will roll out in sequence throughout the second half of the year to enrich Busan's nighttime scene.

The standout addition this year is the "Balcony Music Show & Street Festa," making its debut as a permanent old-downtown performance series. Opening on Gwangbokno on Saturday, the program is newly designed to energize nighttime tourism in the historic city center and will operate on a regular schedule through December — Busan's first permanent outdoor street performance series of its kind.

The "Balcony Music Show" will run as a standing performance on the second and fourth Saturday of every month from August through December, featuring seasonal themed sets spanning K-pop, fusion gugak, film OSTs and jazz. The night walk, night music campnic and night market will follow in sequence at various locations across Busan, with organizers expecting the lineup to extend visitor stays and strengthen the city's edge as a nighttime tourism destination.

Detailed schedules and participation information for each program are available on the Busan tourism portal Visit Busan (www.visitbusan.net) or the city's dedicated nighttime tourism channel (@starry_night_busan.kr).

Na Yun-bin, director of the city's tourism and MICE bureau, said the festival "is back this year with even more diverse and appealing programs" after drawing more than 260,000 visitors last year, adding that the city would "continue to develop a wide range of nighttime tourism content and build the Starry Sea Busan Night Festa into a nighttime tourism brand that defines Busan."