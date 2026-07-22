Lotte Hotels & Resorts announced Wednesday that it is providing protocol and catering services for the official events of the 48th Session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee, being held in Busan.

The conference, which opened Sunday at BEXCO in Busan, brings together approximately 3,000 government delegates and officials from more than 190 countries to deliberate on World Heritage inscriptions and conservation issues. Lotte Hotel Busan and Signiel Busan are handling major dinners and food and beverage services throughout the committee session, which runs through July 29. More than 180 hotel professionals spanning guest rooms, food and beverage, banquets and promotions have been deployed on-site.

Lotte Hotel Busan hosted the opening ceremony reception and VIP dinner on Sunday, the first day of the event, followed by a welcome dinner for state parties on Monday. The VIP dinner featured a course menu themed "Land of Busan, Table of Korea," showcasing local specialties such as Daejeo tomatoes and Gimhae beef alongside Korean ingredients including omija berries. Munbaeju, a traditional liquor designated as a national intangible heritage, was served as the toast. Lotte Hotel Busan will also handle the closing ceremony dinner on July 28 to round out the event.

Signiel Busan is overseeing major events in the middle of the committee session. Following a World Cultural Heritage dinner hosted by the city of Busan on Thursday, the hotel will provide food and beverage services Saturday for a ceremony marking Korea's bid to inscribe "Getbol, Korean Tidal Flats Phase 2" as a UNESCO World Heritage site. The menu will incorporate ingredients symbolic of tidal flat ecosystems, such as octopus, to reflect the spirit of the inscription campaign.

Meanwhile, Lotte Hotels & Resorts provided lunch and dinner services for heads of state and VIP guests at the 2025 APEC Summit held in Gyeongju last year. "We are focused on delivering service befitting the occasion and a differentiated gastronomic experience," a company official said. "We will do our utmost to ensure the event concludes successfully."