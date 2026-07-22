Hyundai Card's overseas card spending surpassed 2 trillion won ($1.35 billion) for the first time in the first half of this year, the highest among domestic card issuers. The company expanded payment options — including NFC, barcode and QR — tailored to smartphone operating systems and payment infrastructure in each country, a strategy credited with improving user convenience.

According to the Credit Finance Association on Wednesday, Hyundai Card led all domestic issuers in personal credit card overseas spending for the first half of the year (January through June), recording 2.01 trillion won. Samsung Card came in second at 1.34 trillion won, followed by Shinhan Card at 1.19 trillion won and KB Kookmin Card at 1.07 trillion won.

Hyundai Card has steadily improved its app features and introduced new payment methods to enhance convenience. In May, it launched an NFC payment service for Android users that works without opening the app — cardholders simply unlock their phone and tap it against a payment terminal, completing the transaction without launching the card app. The feature is available on all Android devices with the Hyundai Card app installed.

Earlier in April, the company redesigned its app card home screen to allow barcode and QR payments directly from the main screen, simplifying the interface. As of June, offline transactions accounted for about 74 percent of all payment volume.

Hyundai Card has also expanded services to address varying overseas payment environments. Recognizing high demand for QR payments in parts of Asia-Pacific due to differences in terminal infrastructure, the company partnered with Visa in October last year to introduce Visa Scan to Pay. The service supports overseas QR payments in Singapore, Vietnam, China and other markets regardless of smartphone model.

Also in October last year, the company upgraded its app card's NFC payment standard to EMV Contactless, the global standard, improving transaction speed and security for Android users abroad. In 2023, it introduced Apple Pay, expanding offline payment options for iPhone users.

"The no-app-launch NFC payment and the app card home screen redesign are changes aimed at improving the offline payment experience for all members," a Hyundai Card official said. "Going forward, we will continue to build an environment where all members can pay more easily and quickly, regardless of their smartphone OS, the payment environment in each country, or the terminal infrastructure at stores."