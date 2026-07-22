KT Corp has built an integrated advertising platform covering outdoor, IPTV and partner media channels under a single system.

KT Corp announced Wednesday the launch of Baro Gwanggo 2.0, an upgraded version of its integrated advertising platform Baro Gwanggo.

Baro Gwanggo is a direct sales-based open demand-side platform (Open DSP) service that lets advertisers handle the entire process — from planning to execution — on their own.

Previously, advertisers had to sign separate contracts for each medium, such as outdoor and IPTV advertising. Baro Gwanggo 2.0 lets them manage all placements from a single platform, improving both advertising effectiveness and operational efficiency, KT Corp said.

The platform also enhances transaction transparency by disclosing in real time the advertising products, unit prices and execution status for each medium.

KT Corp also provides data-driven advertising services that combine foot traffic, commercial district analysis and traffic volume data with existing ad execution data.

Advertisers can select media suited to their target regions and customer segments. The platform has also introduced an AI-powered media recommendation feature that analyzes advertising objectives, industry type, region and budget to suggest the optimal media mix.

KT Corp plans to expand precision-targeting products that reflect the characteristics of each medium and region, using opportunity-to-see (OTS) metrics to objectively measure advertising exposure. The company also intends to convert Baro Gwanggo 2.0 into a programmatic CPM (cost per thousand impressions) product to strengthen ad execution efficiency and transaction transparency.

"We will continue to build an environment where advertisers can run campaigns more easily and efficiently, leveraging KT's data and AI capabilities," said Kim Byeong-jin, senior vice president and head of KT Corp's media business division.

Meanwhile, KT Corp has strengthened its outdoor advertising presence through KT Square, a large-scale media wall installed at its Gwanghwamun Building West headquarters.

KT Square is a dual media wall covering a total area of 1,770 square meters, composed of ultra-high-resolution LED displays capable of delivering immersive content and interactive content that moves between the two screens.

With Baro Gwanggo 2.0 establishing a fully integrated advertising platform beyond outdoor advertising alone, the company's market expansion is expected to accelerate.