All 1,428 applicants from July 7 to receive subsidies if vehicle type and options unchanged

Daejeon city has moved to address confusion and inconvenience caused by problems with its second-half electric vehicle purchase subsidy application system, announcing a support plan covering all applicants from July 7.

The city said Wednesday it had thoroughly reviewed the facts surrounding the application and recipient selection process and would introduce revised subsidy eligibility criteria to minimize disadvantages to applicants.

All 1,428 people who submitted applications on July 7 are eligible for support, provided they do not change the vehicle type or options from their original application, comply with procedures under the electric vehicle subsidy guidelines, and take delivery of their vehicle between Wednesday and Sept. 22.

However, applicants found to have violated relevant guidelines — including falsifying vehicle delivery — will be disqualified from receiving the subsidy.

Daejeon city said it plans to use the incident as an opportunity to review its entire electric vehicle distribution project workflow and overhaul its application system operations, recipient selection process, and public notification procedures to prevent a recurrence.

"We take the confusion that arose during this application process very seriously," Daejeon Mayor Heo Tae-jeong said. "We will do our utmost to carry out the support plan without disruption and to build a fair and transparent administrative system that citizens can trust."