Golfzon Commerce Co., led by CEO Choi Deok-hyeong, announced Wednesday that its golf equipment store Golfzon Market officially launched FURIX, a shaft co-developed with Japanese golf shaft manufacturer Nippon Shaft, on July 13.

Nippon Shaft is a specialist manufacturer recognized globally for its technical expertise and reliability through its flagship brand N.S.PRO. According to the company, cumulative sales of its signature model, the N.S.PRO 950GH, reached 40 million units worldwide as of late June, while the N.S.PRO MODUS³ series has accumulated 499 wins on professional tours worldwide and sold 15 million units.

FURIX is a collaborative product developed by combining Golfzon Market's domestic golf equipment fitting expertise with Nippon Shaft's design and manufacturing technology. The shaft was engineered with Korean golfers' swing characteristics and playing conditions in mind, featuring a lightweight design and stable balance intended to deliver a comfortable swing and consistent performance.

The product is built around a shaft weighing approximately 39 grams, with an optimized EI distribution across each section to provide stable swing balance and allow golfers to feel the weight of the clubhead more intuitively. The design also focuses on improving ball control and hitting accuracy at impact.

"FURIX is not simply a lightweight shaft — it was designed so that Korean golfers can swing more comfortably while experiencing stable performance," said Hwang Un-tae, business division head at Golfzon Commerce. "As a product that combines Nippon Shaft's technology with Golfzon Market's fitting experience, we expect it to offer a new option for a wide range of golfers."