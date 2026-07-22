Daewoo Engineering & Construction announced Wednesday it plans to launch pre-sales in August of Geomam Station Prugio Pravenue, a private-participation public housing apartment complex to be built in Block B-1BL of the Geomam Station transit-oriented public housing district in Seo-gu, Incheon.

The development will consist of three buildings with two below-ground and 25 above-ground floors, offering 441 units with exclusive use areas ranging from 60 to 84 square meters — making it Daewoo Engineering & Construction's first private-participation public housing project this year. The company successfully delivered similar projects last year at third-generation new towns and public housing sites including Namyangju Wangsuk, Hanam Gyosan and Dongtan.

The complex sits adjacent to Geomam Station, a shared stop on the Airport Railroad and Incheon Metro Line 2, giving it a double transit-oriented location effectively next door to Seoul. As a private-participation public housing project, it is subject to the price ceiling on new apartments, and about 75 percent of all units are allocated to special supply. First-time homebuyers, newlyweds and other end-users without existing homes will have broader apartment subscription opportunities than under private-sector sales. Benefits including a newborn special supply allocation and priority supply are also available, and the project is expected to draw strong interest from end-users in their 30s and 40s who have been at a relative disadvantage under the private-sale points system.

The Geomam Station transit-oriented public housing district is a public housing site being developed across the Geomam-dong and Gyeongseo-dong areas of Seo-gu, Incheon. According to Incheon Housing & City Corporation, the site spans about 811,000 square meters and is planned to accommodate 16,200 residents across 6,636 units.

The complex offers a double transit-oriented location within walking distance of Geomam Station, a transfer hub for the Airport Railroad and Incheon Metro Line 2. The Airport Railroad provides access to major Seoul business districts — including Seoul Station and Digital Media City — in about 30 minutes. Transferring to Metro Line 9 at Gimpo Airport Station allows convenient travel to key business and commercial areas such as Yeouido and Sinnonhyeon. Incheon Metro Line 2 enables transfers at Seongnam Station (Line 7) and Juan Station (Line 1), providing strong connectivity across the Greater Seoul metropolitan area.

Road access is equally strong. The Cheongna interchange offers easy entry to the Incheon International Airport Expressway and the Seoul Ring Expressway, making travel to Seoul and other major metropolitan destinations straightforward. Transportation conditions are expected to improve further once the planned Geomam Station complex transfer center is completed.

Several schools are located near the Geomam Station transit-oriented public housing district, including Ganjaeul Elementary School, Geomam Elementary School, Geomam Middle School, Ganjaeul Middle School and Seo-Incheon High School. The surrounding area also features a variety of green spaces, including the Ara Waterway riverside park, Sangdong Park and the Dream Park wildflower garden. Residents will also have convenient access to the diverse lifestyle infrastructure of Cheongna International City, including E-mart Geomdan and Catholic Kwandong University International St. Mary's Hospital.

All units are oriented primarily toward the south. The design centers on a four-bay flat-slab layout (with some exceptions) to maximize space efficiency. Planned amenities include a fitness center, a greenery studio, a local hub lounge, a senior club, a guesthouse and a daycare center.

"Geomam Station Prugio Pravenue will occupy a prime location in the Geomam Station transit-oriented district, offering a double transit-oriented setting and rich lifestyle infrastructure," a Daewoo Engineering & Construction official said. "With the advantages of private-participation public housing combined with the quality of the Prugio brand, we expect sustained strong interest from end-users."

A model home will be set up in the Gyeongseo-dong area of Seo-gu, Incheon.

Meanwhile, Daewoo Engineering & Construction has been rapidly expanding its presence in the urban renewal market this year, including being selected as the contractor for the Sangdo District 15 residential redevelopment project. The company secured approximately 2.9 trillion won ($1.96 billion) in urban renewal project orders in the first half of this year alone.