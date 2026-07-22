The PGA Tour announced Tuesday a new three-way partnership with the Asian Tour and DP World Tour that will run through at least 2029.

The agreement builds on the existing strategic alliance between the PGA Tour and DP World Tour, expanding commercial opportunities and playing access for Asian Tour members. Top Asian Tour players will have the opportunity to earn DP World Tour membership starting in the 2027 season.

The DP World Tour will also co-sanction select events with the Asian Tour beginning in 2027. Further details are expected alongside the DP World Tour's 2027 schedule, to be released later this year.

The DP World Tour and Asian Tour maintained a strategic alliance from 2016 to 2021, formalizing a cooperative relationship that began with the co-sanctioning of the 1999 Malaysian Open. The two tours have since expanded their collaboration through player exchanges and joint tournaments, co-sanctioning a total of 108 events — 21 of which were staged alongside the Sunshine Tour or the PGA Tour of Australasia as three-tour co-sanctions.

Asian Tour Commissioner and CEO Joe Minn Thant said the timing was right to deepen ties with both the DP World Tour and the PGA Tour. "When three tours come together under one partnership, the reach and competitiveness of Asian golf will only grow," he said.

Ben Cowen, chief tournament and operations officer of the DP World Tour, said he was pleased to renew the relationship with the Asian Tour and to have the PGA Tour join the fold. "The DP World Tour connects the world's best players, and the various membership pathways created through this partnership will open up more opportunities for Asian Tour players on the international stage," he said.

Christian Hardy, senior vice president of international for the PGA Tour, said the organization had worked to build a more connected global golf ecosystem through its alliance with the DP World Tour and welcomed the Asian Tour's inclusion. "We will continue to strengthen the competitiveness of major national opens around the world while developing pathways for the next generation of top players," he added.