South Gyeongsang Province Governor Park Wan-su pledged Tuesday to strengthen support for women-led businesses at the 27th anniversary ceremony of the Korea Women Entrepreneurs Association's South Gyeongsang chapter, held at the Grand Mercure Ambassador in Changwon.

In his congratulatory remarks, Park said entrepreneurial spirit and the drive of business leaders remain central to South Korea's growth even in the AI era, and that women entrepreneurs are playing a key role in that effort. "We will spare no institutional and administrative support across a wide range of areas — including startup assistance, business management, technology and market access — for women-led enterprises," he said.

About 180 women entrepreneurs and guests from South Gyeongsang Province attended the ceremony, which featured a keynote lecture, opening remarks, congratulatory speeches from distinguished guests and an awards presentation honoring outstanding women business leaders.

At the awards ceremony, four recipients received citations from the South Gyeongsang governor: Kim Ji-a, chief director of Daniel Wellness Clinic; Kim Jin-suk, CEO of Youngjin Express Tourism Co.; Jeong Yeong-ja, CEO of Yerim Co.; and Choi Yun-jeong, CEO of Boram's Workplace Co. A total of 20 women entrepreneurs received citations, including the governor's award.

Founded in 1999, the Korea Women Entrepreneurs Association's South Gyeongsang chapter has more than 160 member companies and carries out activities including startup support, business management education and networking. The provincial government plans to continue providing tailored support at each stage of business growth through measures such as operating a women's startup support center, offering preferential financing for small and medium-sized enterprises, and expanding public procurement of products from women-owned businesses.