US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi are set to meet Wednesday in Manila, Philippines, Reuters reported Tuesday.

A State Department official confirmed that Rubio and Wang are scheduled to meet in Manila, where both are attending the ASEAN foreign ministers' meeting.

The talks are expected to focus on preparations for a September summit between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Trump has said Xi is scheduled to visit the United States on Sept. 24, though China has yet to officially confirm the trip.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the ASEAN meeting, Rubio expressed confidence the visit would proceed as planned. "I see no reason to believe they won't come," he said.

Trump and Xi held a summit in Beijing in May, where they voiced support for expanding cooperation but failed to narrow differences on sensitive issues, including Taiwan.

A new source of friction has since emerged: Trump has raised allegations that China interfered in the 2020 US presidential election, a charge Beijing has denied.

Trump told reporters at the White House on Wednesday that the two sides would discuss the election interference allegations.