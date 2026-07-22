GS25, the convenience store chain operated by GS Retail, said Wednesday that its K-pop idol-related sales have grown 100-fold this year compared with 2023, as the chain evolves into a comeback platform for idol groups amid the spread of the "fandom economy."

GS25 began selling idol albums in 2023 and has since deepened its collaborations with artists by leveraging its nationwide store network, its large base of customers in their teens and 20s, and its Woori Dongne GS app. The approach centers on releasing albums and co-branded products timed to each group's comeback.

In June, GS25 partnered with boy group BoyNextDoor, offering the band's debut full-length album "HOME" exclusively through the convenience store channel alongside the release. The chain also launched a range of products using the album's artwork and released original content tied to the collaboration.

A bread product packaged with random member photo seals shot to the top of its category in sales immediately after launch. A bone-conduction speaker candy loaded with recorded member voice clips sold out its entire pre-order run of 4,000 units. Original content featuring the members and a purchase-verification event racked up a combined 7 million views on the group's official SNS accounts.

In July, GS25 released two ice cream products inspired by the concept of "Ice Cream," a new single by TXT member Yeonjun, and the initial run of 40,000 units sold out. The chain said it is currently in talks to arrange additional production. Last year, a collaboration sandwich released to coincide with NCT Dream's fifth studio album sold out its limited run of 300,000 units.

Idol collaborations have proven beneficial for both convenience stores and entertainment companies. For GS25 in particular, they have become a driver of foreign customer traffic — foreigners accounted for more than 70 percent of idol album sales in the first half of this year.

"By organically linking albums, collaboration products, content and marketing, GS25 has become a must-visit destination for foreigners seeking K-content," said Lee Jeong-pyo, head of marketing at GS Retail. "We will continue to build new fandom culture going forward."