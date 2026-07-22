The law firm representing the former manager of broadcaster Park Na-rae has spoken out after the manager was taken into custody on charges of attempted extortion and embezzlement.

On Tuesday, law firm Gangsim posted a comment on the YouTube channel "Jang Byeonho," run by the former manager's attorney, saying the firm had recently been retained to handle the case. "This is a matter in which the investigation has been ongoing for a long time, predating our appointment as new counsel," the firm said.

It added that it is "carefully reviewing the arrest warrant, the investigative records of the authorities, and the arguments made by previous counsel," and asked for understanding that it could not disclose specific details given the nature of an ongoing investigation.

Earlier, the Seoul Yongsan Police Station detained former manager A on Thursday on charges of attempted extortion and embezzlement.

A is accused of demanding an amount equal to 10 percent of the company's 2024 sales, threatening to expose false claims that Park had privately misused company funds for a former boyfriend and others. A also faces a separate charge of embezzling 30 million won ($20,200) in company funds.

The arrest came just 10 days after A's legal representation became known, drawing wide attention. Attorney Jang had posted a video in January on the channel titled "Park Na-rae full summary: why Park Na-rae is not apologizing," predicting the former manager's side held the advantage.

In that video, Jang analyzed that the case would become serious if Park were found guilty of violating medical law and causing bodily harm through special means, saying, "The managers could walk away with 100 million to 200 million won while Park Na-rae ends up in prison or receives a suspended sentence."

With the outcome differing from his prediction, online commenters have flooded the post with questions such as, "I saw an article saying your client was detained — does that mean you lost the case?"

Meanwhile, Park is still under police investigation in connection with allegations raised by her former managers, including embezzlement, workplace harassment, causing bodily harm through special means, and illegal medical practices.