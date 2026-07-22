Cell Biotech's probiotic brand Duolac has claimed the top spot in South Korea's probiotic exports for the 13th consecutive year, again demonstrating the global competitiveness of Korean-made lactic acid bacteria.

According to the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety's 2025 food production statistics, total domestic probiotic exports last year reached 72 billion won ($48.6 million), of which Cell Biotech recorded 29.1 billion won — placing it far ahead of all other domestic companies.

The achievement carries added weight given that South Korea's health supplement sector posted a trade deficit of around 1 trillion won last year, with imports of 1.45 trillion won far outpacing exports of 452.4 billion won. Duolac has continued to expand its overseas presence on the strength of proprietary strain technology and a global distribution network.

Since statistics began being compiled in 2013, cumulative domestic probiotic exports over the 13-year period through last year have totaled 538.5 billion won. Cell Biotech alone accounted for 268.8 billion won of that — roughly 50 percent — effectively shouldering half of all Korean probiotic exports on its own.

Behind this sustained growth is Cell Biotech's in-house strain research and development capability. The company has supplied its domestically developed CBT lactic acid bacteria strains abroad since 2000, and now exports to 55 countries including Denmark, Turkey, Singapore and Mexico.

A key differentiator is Cell Biotech's proprietary Dual Coating technology, which the company developed as a world first. The process encases live lactic acid bacteria in a double layer of protein and polysaccharides, shielding them from stomach acid and bile and delivering them intact to the intestines. Human clinical trials have shown the technology boosts intestinal survival rates by up to 221 times compared with uncoated bacteria. Related patents have been granted in five countries: South Korea, the United States, European nations, Japan and China.

"Thirteen consecutive years at the top of the export rankings is proof that Duolac's excellence continues to be recognized in global markets," a Cell Biotech official said. "We will keep expanding overseas and strengthening the competitiveness of Korean lactic acid bacteria through our proprietary strain development and Dual Coating technology."